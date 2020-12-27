Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172
0
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
940
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
807
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch

Posted By on December 27, 2020

Chance The Rapper continues to spread some Christmas cheer in a fun IG dance video.

Chance The Rapper has had an eventful holiday season. After the reception to his 2019 release The Big Day, Chance has taken a step back from releasing music as a lead artist and instead focused on other things. The 2020 Presidential Election got a lot of his attention earlier this year, but he managed to stay active musically, even being featured on the single “Holy“, off of Justin Bieber‘s 2020 release, Changes

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper announced that he would be dropping a virtual concert titled “A Chi-Town Christmas”. The show would be his directorial debut and be streamed several times up until the end of the holidays. The concert can be viewed on Instagram, YouTube, in VR, and more. The show featured music off of his and Jeremih‘s latest collaborationMerry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Givingas well as a few short sketches inspired by classic Christmas movies. 

The concert was generally well-received, which must be a nice feeling for Chance The Rapper considering the flack he’s been getting for some of his recent releases

Following some replays of his successful concert, Chance The Rapper took to the gram to share the other ways he and his family are celebrating the holidays. While including n a shoutout to his wife’s home state of Texas, Chance dropped a hilarious video of him and his sister-in-law dancing along to a trappy “Christmas type beat”. 

What are your thoughts on his moves? 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146 525 11
0
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172
0
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146
0
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis
146
0
Lil Wayne Ignored Young Thug The First Time They Met: Watch
132
0
FBG Duck’s Mom Goes Off On Lil Durk For Dissing Her Son After Dropping “The Voice”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
119
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
93
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
93
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
106
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
106
0
Tyga Bopp
185
0
Lil Wop This Christmas
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
371
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
344
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis