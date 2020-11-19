Chance The Rapper Shares Promising Jeremih Update

The threat of COVID-19 has been a thorn in the side of humanity for the majority of 2020, a year that has already been memorialized as one of the worst in recent history. For the hip-hop community, the virus has hit close to home, claiming the lives of Fred The Godson and DJ Black N Mild, as well as infecting Westside Gunn, Joe Budden, Kanye West, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, and more. At this moment, Jeremih has been in the ICU fighting for his life, a battle that has prompted many of his fellow artists to weigh in with thoughts and prayers.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Following the revelation that Chance The Rapper has been playing an integral role in connecting Jeremih‘s team with numerous doctors, many have looked to Chano for updates on the situation. And while it was recently reported that the 33-year-old Jeremih was still in the ICU as of last night, Chance The Rapper has seemingly found a reason to rejoice about an undisclosed development. Taking to Instagram, Chance penned a lengthy spiritual message, notably spiritual in nature.

“FATHER YOU GET ALL THE GLORY!!!” he begins, on Instagram. “JESUS THANK YOU FOR GRANTING US ACCESS TO OUR FATHER! THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRAYER WARRIORS WHO USED THEIR FAVOR TO INTERCEDE ON MY BROTHER JEREMYS BEHALF! WE COME TO HIM IN SORROW AND SO WE MUST TO COME TO HIM IN JOY! I LOVE YOU FATHER.”

As of now, it’s unclear as to what exactly was the catalyst for Chano’s message, though the optimistic nature does appear to be a positive sign that Jeremih is on the mend — at least, to some degree. Of course, until his team comes forward to clarify the situation, everything remains purely speculative. Regardless of how one might feel about turning to faith in a time of crisis, it’s still welcome to see Chance acting as a such a wholesome pillar of support — check out his message below, and send some love to Jeremih in the comments below.