Charlamagne Tha God Admits He’s “Slightly Hating” On Drake

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake have had an interesting relationship over the years. The talk show host was incredibly critical of Aubrey at the early days of his career, though his tune switched up once Drake sent him a few bottles following the release of “Back To Back.” Nonetheless, Charlamagne has remained honest about his opinion on Drake’s music.

Most recently, Charlamagne caught tons of flack, and opened up an honest discussion, about Drake‘s tenure at the top of the game. Is he falling off? Will he fall off? These questions remain unanswered but Charlamagne seemingly thought that Drizzy could certainly use a verse from Lil Baby to boost his forthcoming project. Charlamagne explained that Drizzy’s co-sign was, at one point, enough to propel an artist like Lil Baby into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. ” think, right now, Drake might need that Lil Baby feature,” he said. “Drake is still Drake, but let’s be clear, a lot of the Drake records, at least as of late, haven’t really taken off at radio,” he continued, in reference to some of Drake’s recent releases.

The clip went viral and of course, Charlamagne caught a lot of flack. Many continued to point out that Charlamagne Tha God’s criticism does come from a bias place, citing previous comments he’s made in the past. But, Charlamagne might not entirely be wrong. Lil Baby is one of the hottest names in rap and “Yes Indeed” was an anthem powered by Drake and Baby’s chemistry on wax. Charlamagne did admit that he was hating but he asserted that Baby’s touch can make all of the difference in 2021.

“Number 1) I’m slightly hating on Drake here per usual,” he admitted in a comment posted to Akademiks’ IG page. “Let’s not act like a Lil Baby feature doesn’t help everyone nowadays. I mean the guy had the best selling album in the country last year of any genre of music. Drake is still Drake but Lil Baby helps,” he continued, though he made sure to note his opinion isn’t actually a determining factor in Drake’s success. “Don’t listen to me tho I’m a find a reason to hate regardless,” he concluded.

Check out the clip below. Does Charlamagne have a point? Sound off in the comments.