Charlamagne Tha God Argues Drake Needs Lil Baby More Than The ATL Rapper Needs Him

He previously stated that the “Drake era” was over, so Charlamagne Tha God’s recent remarks shouldn’t come as a surprise. The media mogul has regularly given his hot takes regarding Drake‘s career, and he’s back with another. In a recent interview, Lil Baby revealed that he has “a lot of songs” with the OVO boss, but during a chat with his The Breakfast Club co-hosts, Charlamagne doesn’t think Baby needs a feature from Drake.



Mike Windle / Staff / Getty Images

“There was a time when a Drake feature helped Lil Baby,” said the radio host, referencing the two artists’ previous collaborations. “I think, right now, Drake might need that Lil Baby feature.” Angela Yee and DJ Envy were quick to disagree, arguing that Drake doesn’t need anyone. “Drake is still Drake, but let’s be clear, a lot of the Drake records, at least as of late, haven’t really taken off at radio,” Charlamagne added.

Envy asked what the most recent Drake release was, and everyone chimed in “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. “We play that every other record,” someone said. Envy reminded Charlamagne that the single went No. 1, but Tha God wasn’t aware of its success. “I remember ‘Toosie Slide’ went to No.1,” said Charlamagne. “That’s ’cause radio plays it a million times. Envy you’re a liar because you told me you was out in the streets and the record wasn’t ringing off.”

Envy clarified and said the track wasn’t as popular in the clubs as it was on the radio. “So, Drake is still No. 1,” said Envy. “It’s No. 1 on the Billboard charts! It’s No. 1 on the charts!” Charlamagne added, “All I’m saying is Lil Baby is the highest-selling artist of the year last year, so people with a Lil Baby feature? Yes, that helps you a lot right now.”

