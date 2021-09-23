Charlamagne Tha God Believes J. Cole & Tyler, The Creator Have Best Rap Albums This Year

There have been some heavyweight records dropped this year and the Hip Hop debate regarding who put out the best album continues. As we inch closer to the conclusion of 2021, these conversations only heighten as people discuss “Album Of The Year” takes. J. Cole, Kanye West, and Drake’s names are heavily involved in these discussions, but according to Charlamagne Tha God, there is a clear winner when it comes to these three.

Today (September 22), fans received a surprise when Cole shared his “Heaven’s EP” single, a track that arrived with the help of Drake‘s “Pipe Down” beat. While on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne shared his opinions, and Dreamville’s head honcho takes the AOTY spot.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“J. Cole album is better than both CLB and Donda, just want to throw that out there since we having discussions about Rap. People forgot about J. Cole’s album, I’m not gonna say they forgot about it ’cause it’s the highest-selling Rap album of the year, right?” said Charlamagne. “Or is it still Moneybagg Yo? No, it’s gotta be Drake. But Cole album came out earlier this year. Cole and Tyler, The Creator put out the best Rap albums of the year. To me, personally.”

Charlamagne went on to say there were several applause-worthy projects released this year, “but Tyler and Cole put out the best Rap projects.” Both Cole’s The Off Season and Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at the top of the charts much like Donda and Certified Lover Boy. Fanbases are arguing this one down, so let us know which album you believe should receive the AOTY title.