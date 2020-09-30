Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Calls 6ix9ine’s Visit To Nipsey Hussle Memorial “Evil”

Posted By on September 29, 2020

The radio host also spoke about 6ix9ine visiting the block where Lil Durk’s cousin was killed.

We haven’t heard much from Tekashi 6ix9ine lately after he released his album TattleTales. The rapper turned up his trolling antics in the hopes of hyping the project to increase album sales, but according to reports, 6ix9ine didn’t pull the numbers that the rapper had hoped. His trolling was highly criticized as he argued with his fellow artists, including Lil Durk and a number of others after he made an appearance in Chicago and showed up in L.A. to visit Nipsey Hussle‘s mural. Charlamagne commented on 6ix9ine’s controversial moment at Nipsey’s memorial and claimed that it was “evil” to show his face there.

6ix9ine, Charlamagne Tha God, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Durk
Mike Windle / Staff / Getty Images

“I just looked at it as that’s just some evil stuff to do,” Charlamagne said. “I remember when Nipsey did the interview on [Big Boy’s Neighborhood], still one of my favorite interviews today, and he was just talking about [6ix9ine] in general, you just put that on goofy time. You don’t even pay that type of stuff no attention.” Charlamagne believes that 6ix9ine visiting the mural was a response to Nipsey’s interview.

“I thought it was wack. I just thought it was—no, it’s a level beyond wack. I thought it was evil. That’s just some evil stuff to do. To go to Chicago and stand on [Lil] Durk’s cousin’s block where Durk’s cousin got killed. That’s just some evil stuff to do. It’s one thing to clown somebody that’s here on their appearance or clown them for they record sales to tell ’em suck your d*ck. Whatever it is. But man, when you start playing with the dead like that, just because? For what? For likes? To get people riled up? You not gon’ make me believe that’s worth it.”

Watch what else Charlamagne Tha God had to say abut karma below.

Via HNHH

