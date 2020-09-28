Charlamagne Tha God Details Recent Convo With Kanye West

Kanye West‘s recent crusade against the music industry — with the main topic of contention being predatory record contacts — has been a major topic throughout the month of September. And while his efforts to level the playing field appear noble on the surface, Charlamagne Tha God recently opened up about his need for the complete story. In fact, he confirmed on the Brilliant Idiots podcast that he actually spoke to Kanye West about some of the recent stances taken by the Yeezus visionary.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

After Schultz applauds Trump for managing to endlessly declare his overall greatness while still managing to paint himself as a victim, Charlamagne draws a striking comparison to Kanye West. “They’re the same person,” laughs Charla. “Most narcissists are like that. They claim to be the greatest, they have an overinflated sense of self, but then they are simultaneously always a victim. Kanye is both positively brilliant and ‘what a fuckin’ idiot.’ Like we said last week, we should rebel against the exploitative contracts in the music industry.”

“I spoke to Kanye this week,” reveals Tha God. “And like I told Kanye, I hope that this conversation you’re having isn’t a self-serving conversation. I said yes, very true, these record contracts are exploitive. But what you’re not telling people is that you negotiated with Def Jam universal four different times. And you chose the money over your masters every single time. And you’re not telling people that you own the masters of Yeezus and every album of yours after that. And you weren’t telling the people that you owned the artists on GOOD Music’s masters as well, at least half of them.”

“It’s like yo, if you’re going to have this conversation, tell the whole truth,” he continues. “Put it all on the table. If you took the money over the masters cause you wanted to do something, you wanted to buy a house, you wanted to stunt, who knows — but you did. So let’s have that conversation. And I told this to him. He said slavery is a choice. People can flip those words on you and say signing these records deals is a choice too. I just want him to have the whole conversation.”

Check out Charlamagne’s full Kanye segment in the recent episode of Brilliant Idiots below, kicking off at the twenty-eight-minute mark.