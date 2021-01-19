Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”

Posted By on January 18, 2021

The podcast host believes East is “gorgeous” enough to have a successful acting career.

He’s been expanding his presence on the big and small screens, and Charlamagne Tha God believes Dave East has a promising future as an actor. We’ve seen East tackle roles on Being Mary Jane, Beats, The Breaks, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and soon in Boogie. The rapper has gained a wider fan base as his visibility as an actor increases, and while on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne shared his thoughts on East’s future in Hollywood.

Dave East, Charlamagne Tha God, Brilliant Idiots Podcast, Acting
Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

“I’m a businessman at the end of the day and I watch things and I see what things could be,” said Charlamagne. “I said Dave could  be huge in Hollywood ’cause he’s a heartthrob.” His co-hosts asked him to share what he really said, verbatim. “Let me rephrase… I said Dave would have a future, a great future in Hollywood, ’cause he’s gorgeous. That’s Hollywood talk!” Charlamagne’s co-hosts couldn’t help but laugh at his choice of words.

With the acclaim that East has received for his roles, especially for his portrayal of Method Man in the Hulu Wu-Tang series, the New York artist is on pace to becoming the next big rapper-turned-actor. Others include the likes of Ice-T, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, Queen Latifah, Will Smith, Donald Glover, LL Cool J, and many more. Check out Brilliant Idiots below.

Via HNHH

