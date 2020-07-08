Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks T.I. Would “Wash” 50 Cent In A “Verzuz” Battle

Posted By on July 7, 2020

Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the potential T.I. and 50 Cent “Verzuz” battle.

As 50 Cent ducks and dodges T.I.‘s request for a Verzuz battle, Charlamagne Tha God is weighing in on who he believes would take the crown between the two beloved rappers. Recently, T.I. put in a formal request to have his turn at a Verzuz Instagram Live battle, and he specifically asked to go up against 50 Cent. However, it doesn’t seem that Fif is up for the challenge, and since facing his rejection, T.I. has done his best at goading the Power mogul into submission.

As much as Charlamagne admires Fif, he doesn’t believe he will be able to top the Grand Hustle mogul on Verzuz. “Love everything that 50 Cent is about when it comes to his business, but in that Verzuz versus T.I., y’all know I’m on record as saying T.I. is one of my top five to seven favorite rappers of all time, I think T.I. washes 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

DJ Envy named off a slew of 50 Cent hits that seem to be unbeatable in a battle, but Charlamagne remained unmoved and dropped a string of T.I. favorites. “When you put together [T.I.’s] own catalog [and] features, it’s not even close,” said Charlamagne. “It’s really not.” Then, the two Breakfast Club hosts talked about how many albums each artist has released and continued to debate who would come out on top. Take a look at the exchange below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Charlamagne on this one.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists