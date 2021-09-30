Rap Basement

Charli Baltimore Says She Caught Biggie Cheating & Threw His Jewelry In LA Pool

Posted By on September 30, 2021

Baltimore says she and B.I.G. had a fight that left a hotel room trashed and the rapper’s jewelry in the pool.

In sitting down with The Art of Dialogue, rapper and former Murder Inc. signee Charli Baltimore has gone down a handful of rabbit holes, telling long, in-depth stories of her time with the late, great Notorious B.I.G. 

Along with setting the scene for when Puff Daddy first showed B.I.G. 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” a vulgar and aggressive diss track aimed at Smalls, Baltimore, who was romantically involved with B.I.G., took some time to tell a story which ended with the “Hypnotize” rapper’s jewelry sitting at the bottom of a hotel pool.  

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Explaining that she and Biggie were in the midst of an explosive argument about “girls,” Baltimore said she tossed a watch and a ring into the deep end. 

“It was over some pictures that he had of, let’s just say, he was in some compromising positions … He had taken some pictures of himself and a girl,” Baltimore said. “I believe it was a crazy, super expensive watch that Puff had bought for B.I.G. for Christmas and a some crazy ring that B.I.G. had just got and I threw it off the balcony into the pool.”

Throwing somebody’s expensive jewelry off a balcony into a pool is a wild move but according to Baltimore, this was a huge argument and left their hotel room trashed so it seems it happened in the heat of the moment. 

After telling the wet jewelry story, Baltimore went on to describe the night The Notorious B.I.G. was killed. Explaining that she got a call from Biggie’s best friend at 3 or 4 in the morning saying the rapper had been shot and killed, Baltimore said she was “devastated” and that she had just left Los Angeles the day before. 

Check out the rest of Charli Baltimore’s interview below and let us know what you think of the Murder Inc. rapper tossing The Notorious B.I.G’s jewelry into a hotel pool in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

