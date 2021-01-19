Charlie Puth Seemingly Leaks Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Release Date

Drake previously told the world that he would be releasing his next studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, in January 2021. So far this month, there has been very limited new information about the album, with some expecting it to release on January 29. According to multi-instrumentalist Charlie Puth though, it’s coming even sooner than that.

While it remains unclear if Charlie Puth wrote, produced, or featured on the new record, he was confident enough to seemingly leak the release date for Certified Lover Boy, tweeting and deleting the supposed date for its release. “Drakes dropping on the 21st,” tweeted the pop star.

This goes against what some, including Drake‘s producer Cardo, have said about the album releasing in the last week of the month. Since we’re still at the beginning of the week, it’s possible that Drake is planning to release CLB on Friday, which would make it the first release of this magnitude for 2021.

Do you think Charlie Puth is capping or does he have inside knowledge?



This week, Drake achieved his latest honor, becoming the first artist to ever hit 50 billion streams on Spotify. He’s been teasing content surrounding his upcoming music videos, seemingly getting together with Meek Mill and Lil Baby in the Bahamas to film something.