Mariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at "HBCU Virtual Homecoming"
132
0
The Lox Living Off Xperience
860
1
Big Sean Detroit
834
0
Chief Keef Congratulates LeBron After Lakers Celebrate Win To “Faneto”

Posted By on October 12, 2020

The Lakers celebrated their championship win by turning up to Chief Keef’s “Faneto” in the locker room.

Chief Keef‘s legacy lives on in so many ways. He maintains a position as one of the most influential rappers of the 2010s as the sounds of drill continues to influence and inform the current sounds of hip-hop today. More blatantly, his expansive catalog has produced hits that present themselves as timeless, even years later. 

“Faneto” is still an anthem, five years after its original release. We’ve seen plenty of celebrities turn up to the song but it cemented its way into NBA history last night after the Lakers won the championships. JR Smith was on IG Live when the song came on mid celebration — champagne showers, and the nine. LeBron also makes a cameo in the video, rapping along to the intro. 

While many had sent their congratulations to the Lakers and LeBron, including President Barack Obama, Chief Keef also showed love to the winners on Twitter. But even after Miami Heat’s loss, Chief Keef extended warm wishes to Jimmy Butler who 

“Shout out King James & AD! Aye Butler I Love you 4Life shorty Squa squa #300,” he tweeted.

Butler was undoubtedly one of the hardest working players this season. He expressed his disappointment in his performance to game 6, vowing to bring the championship home in the next season.

“I told Coach Pat, I told Coach Spo I’m here to win one,” Butler said in a post-game interview. “I didn’t do my job, so moving forward, I got to hold up my end of the bargain.”

Via HNHH

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66 525 5
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132 525 10
0

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132
0
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President
119
0
K. Michelle Extorted By Woman Who Says Her Husband Is Cheating
159
0
DaBaby Jokes About Being “Hacked” Tweeting About Throwing Hands
185
0
Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
93
0
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
79
0
J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
225
0
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
146
0
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
79
0
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
132
0
Rod Wave Shooting Star
132
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
146
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
146
0
