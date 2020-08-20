Rap Basement

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
NBA Youngboy’s New Album Cover Is Copying Roddy Ricch According To Fans
Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project

August 20, 2020

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It have joined forces for a new project, with the lead single “Bang Bang” dropping tonight.

Depending on who you ask, it’s entirely possible that Chief Keef will be regarded as one of the most influential rappers of all time. Though this mentality is likely more common on younger listeners, it remains a testament to the enduring power of Sosa — the man who helped elevate Chicago drill music into a driving cultural force. And though he has somewhat fallen off the face of the earth of late, that’s not to say he hasn’t been working. On the contrary. He’s been recording alongside Mike WilLL Made-It, with the first glimpse of their joint endeavor arriving at midnight tonight.

Earlier today, Mike WiLL Made-It took to Twitter to announce “Bang Bang,” the upcoming single from Chief Keef. And by Mike WiLL’s own admission, we’re about to get “Sosa in his bag.” What that means is certainly open to interpretation, as some might attribute that statement to a more lyrical direction. On the other hand, some might wistfully pine for a spiritual successor to Keef’s formative days, where songs like “Love Sosa” and “I Don’t Like” exploded onto the game, the shrapnel still being picked up to this day. 

And if a single wasn’t enough, it would appear that Mike WiLL and Sosa have been amassing an entire album. Though it’s not finished quite yet, the untitled collaborative project is about three quarters done, which means we’ll likely see it wrapped up by year’s end. In the meantime, check back at midnight for the first peek at Mike WiLL Made-It and Chief Keef’s handiwork. Are you excited for the full album?

