Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project

Posted By on November 6, 2020

Childish Gambino isn’t finished with music just yet.

Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, has put out some pretty impressive projects over the years. Earlier this year, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Glover came out with the album 3.15.20 which was easily his most experimental to date. The project had a blank white cover, all while the song titles were named after their timestamp in the album’s runtime. When Glover released this project, he claimed that this would be his last under the Childish Gambino name, although his plans have apparently changed.

In a recent tweet, Glover addressed his supporters by discussing what he accomplished with his last album, all while making the claim that he has something new on the way and that he has some big aspirations for it. “Last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far,” he wrote.

Glover hinted at a Childish Gambino return just a couple of months ago during an interview with GQ. As he explained, “I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project.” He also went on to say “With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of ‘I love us. I love me’. I really do.”

With this in mind, it’s clear that something could very well be on the way sooner rather than later. As always, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on any new music from Childish Gambino.

Childish Gambino

David Livingston/Getty Images
Via HNHH

