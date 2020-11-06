Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is

Donald Glover’s Twitter presence is relatively scarce. The rapper-turned-screenwriter is not an avid user of the social media platform, however, he took to Twitter on Friday morning to address Angela Barnes Gomez’s “Get Your Booty to the Polls” voting PSA, the catchy song which was produced by his younger brother, Steve G. Lover.

The viral PSA, which featured Atlanta strippers advocating for high voter turnout, was aimed primarily at black men, and was met with both praise and criticism for its messaging. Nevertheless, Atlanta is home to many legendary strip clubs, and the ad sought to use that aspect of the city’s culture to bring to light to the importance of voting.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glover revealed he had been approached by Gomez to rap in the video, however, Glover passed the torch to his younger brother, Steve, instead, who he said “is a better rapper.” Steve is the head story editor and one of the writers for Donald’s FX dramedy, Atlanta, which won the 2017 Golden Globe Award for “Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy.” Steve has also dropped songs of his own in the past, as well as linking up with his brother on tracks like “One Up,” “Poke,” and their 2016 hit, “No Hookahs.”

Evidently, Donald thinks Steve possesses more musical aptitude than he does; check out his tweet, which was retweeted by Steve, below.

In an interview with GQ last month, Donald revealed that he and his partner Michelle White had welcomed their third child earlier this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. As for Atlanta fans eagerly awaiting the third installment of the award-winning show, it was announced in September that production of season three had been postponed to 2021.

