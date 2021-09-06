Chlöe Bailey Shares Cover Art For Solo Debut Single

ChloÌe Bailey’s debut album will soon be in our hands.

After nearly two years of piecing the project together, the 23-year-old has begun teasing the inception of her solo career, sharing artwork for her newest “Have Mercy” single, set to arrive on Friday, September 10.

Billboard cites the unreleased track as an uptempo cut that matches the energy of the project at large which Chloe describes as definitely more pop.”

“I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice,” she told the publication. “[…] I started working on this album in 2019, a month or two before the pandemic hit. I put a pause on it so my sister and I could promote Ungodly Hour, but in between, I was in my bedroom creating at night. I’d be making my own beats and working on songs and ideas for this project that I knew would come, I just didn’t know when.”

This year, Chlöe certainly emerged as a voice to watch as the singer made use of social media to branch off on her own as her collaborator and sister, Halle traveled to Europe to film the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

“My sister went to London to film her movie [the upcoming live-­action version of The Little Mermaid] for seven or eight months, and it was so hard being without her,” she added. “That is when I started creating my project. I found my confidence ­— like, “OK, you can do this now.” I always have my sister’s support, and she will always have mine, no matter what we do together or individually.”