Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record

She’s only had a personal Instagram for a week, and Chloe Bailey is already taking over the social media platform. From her viral attempt at the “Buss It” challenge to her recently uploaded “special performance,” Chloe’s Instagram is constantly popping, and it’s giving fans new insights into her creative process as well.

In a new post, Chloe shares pictures from a studio session with Atlanta artist 6lack. In one picture, she appears smiling side by side with the LVRN standout, and other pictures in the post show her behind the boards and posing in front of a microphone. 6lack quickly reciprocated the love and posted his own flicks from the studio session, which also featured LVRN DJ and producer Kitty Cash and LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden.

No snippets from the session have emerged, so the nature of the collaboration is uncertain. However, whatever Chloe and 6lack were cooking up is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. As seen in one of her other Instagram posts, Chloe is a more than capable producer in addition to a vocalist and songwriter, so a Chloe-produced 6lack record may be in the works.

Considering that Halle wasn’t seen in any of the photos from the session, this could be a major glimpse into what direction Chloe is going in her rumored solo career outside of Chloe x Halle, which fans have been speculating and hoping for ever since their steamy performance for Verizon’s private virtual show.

According to Baiden, however, all we need to know is that “a BOMB was created.”

At this point, if you don’t follow Chloe Bailey on Instagram, what are you even doing?