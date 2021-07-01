Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chloe Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sultry Teaser For New Solo Single

Posted By on July 1, 2021

On her 23rd birthday, Chloe Bailey gifts fans with a steamy teaser of her upcoming single “Have Mercy.”

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott’s 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.

Chloe uploaded a steamy video to her socials that shows the Ungodly Hour artist twerking on a bed along to an unreleased song, which she actually reveals is her forthcoming debut single “Have Mercy.”

Chloe Bailey attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The stunning video kicks off with the singer, songwriter, and producer laying in a bed with her eyes closed as a raunchy sample prefaces some hard-hitting Murda Beatz production. Chloe then opens her eyes and immediately breaks into some sultry choreography, from twerking in slow motion to hopping into the air and hitting a full split.

“This is this is 23,” Chloe writes in the post’s caption. “HAVE MERCY COMING SOON [peach emoji][raising hands emoji].”

Although she didn’t confirm when “Have Mercy” would be releasing, it’s safe to say that fans will be able to hear Chloe’s debut solo single sooner than later. Watch the steamy teaser for Chloe’s forthcoming single”Have Mercy” below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”