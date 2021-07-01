Chloe Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sultry Teaser For New Solo Single

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott’s 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.

Chloe uploaded a steamy video to her socials that shows the Ungodly Hour artist twerking on a bed along to an unreleased song, which she actually reveals is her forthcoming debut single “Have Mercy.”



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The stunning video kicks off with the singer, songwriter, and producer laying in a bed with her eyes closed as a raunchy sample prefaces some hard-hitting Murda Beatz production. Chloe then opens her eyes and immediately breaks into some sultry choreography, from twerking in slow motion to hopping into the air and hitting a full split.

“This is this is 23,” Chloe writes in the post’s caption. “HAVE MERCY COMING SOON [peach emoji][raising hands emoji].”

Although she didn’t confirm when “Have Mercy” would be releasing, it’s safe to say that fans will be able to hear Chloe’s debut solo single sooner than later. Watch the steamy teaser for Chloe’s forthcoming single”Have Mercy” below.