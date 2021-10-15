Rap Basement

Chloe Bailey Says She’s “Grateful” For Beyoncé Comparisons In New Interview

Posted By on October 15, 2021

Chloe said that being compared to Queen B is “the biggest compliment.”

Chloe Bailey has been a star on the rise for some time now, and the 23-year-old is showing no signs of stopping. Recently, the “Have Mercy” singer sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club in which she discussed her relationship with Beyoncé, among other things.

“We talk about any and everything. I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me,” Bailey told the interviewer.

For many Black women in music, Beyoncé is a huge inspiration. The Lemonade hitmaker rose to fame in the 90’s while fronting the girl group, Destiny’s Child, and went on to release her first solo album, Dangerously In Love in 2003. 

Luckily for the Atlanta-born star, she’s got Queen B in her corner.

“What she kinda says, it’s like, okay, that’s pretty dope, because she’s been there. To know that the advice that she’s giving me is exactly from the place I’m in is pretty cool and inspiring,” Bailey said during her chat with The Breakfast Club.

Throughout her career, the singer has been frequently compared to Beyoncé, with some people even trying to pit the two superstars against one another. When asked what Yoncé has to say about this, Bailey responded very maturely.

“She says she’s really proud of me. That’s not something that we specifically talk about, but I just love her and I’m happy that she sees this light inside of me, and my sister as well,” she said.

However, when the host asked her how she feels about being compared to Beyoncé, Bailey responded, “I’m grateful, that’s the biggest compliment!”

Watch Chloe Bailey’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.

Via HNHH

