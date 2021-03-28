Rap Basement

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von's Alleged Killer's Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our "R&B Season" Playlist
172
0
Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
Chloe Bailey Wishes Happy Birthday To Little Sister Halle, Reminds Folks They’re Not Twins

Posted By on March 28, 2021

The older half of the musical duo penned a sweet tribute to her younger sister on Twitter and, once again, people are surprised they’re not twins.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have quickly become everyone’s favorite sibling duo. Known by their stage name and recognized for their powerhouse musical abilities as Chloe x Halle, both halves of the group have gone on to cement their individual celebrity. Chloe Bailey has become social media’s sweetheart, blessing the audience periodically with stunning snaps and beautiful covers. Halle Bailey, who turned 21 years old yesterday (March 27), has been busy filming The Little Mermaid in London. Big sister Chloe took some time on her sister’s big day to send her warm wishes.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“My Halle,” Chloe began affectionately. She continued, “thank you for always putting up with my silly ways, always being a listening ear, and always having my back. i will always protect you. happy birthday you beautiful being.”

She paired the sweet message with snaps of the pair when they were just toddlers, including one where Chloe is feeding her younger sister a bottle. In the pictures depicting the sisters much younger, their age difference is much more visible, shocking many who still thought they were twins. 

“y’all ain’t twins???” wrote one person underneath the birthday dedication. The mass belief that the two were twins was enough to provoke 22-year-old Chloe to respond directly in a separate tweet.  

Laughing along with people, she jokingly wrote, “i’m laughing at how y’all are so shocked that we’re not twins,” with tons of laughing emojis. She added, “this happens every year lol.” 

Chloe will be turning 23 this summer, while younger sister Halle just become of drinking age over the weekend. Happy Birthday to Halle! 

Via HNHH

