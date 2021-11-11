Rap Basement

Chloe Bailey’s Suggestive Video Provokes Fan Reaction

Posted By on November 11, 2021

Twitter had something to say as Chloe thanked her fans.

Chloe Bailey is one of R&B’s most exciting young vocalists along with her sister Halle. As she ventures into a solo career and explores her newfound adulthood, there have been some hiccups along the way.

Often, Chloe will post on Instagram spicy, attractive photos of herself. As this behavior is something she has never partaken in before the last year, people suspected she was forcing her sex appeal. She soon squandered those claims, attributing her social media posts as part of her maturing and learning about herself and her sexuality. 

Today (Nov. 11) marked a new chapter in her pursuit of confidence, as she posted a spicy video to thank her fans, or candy kisses and clovers as she called them, for four million Instagram followers. In the video, she is seen sucking on a lollipop while wearing lingerie and a loose black robe: “To my four million followers and counting, my candy kissers and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me, and I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come.”

As she ended the video by blowing a kiss to her fans, they seemed to be caught off guard by the gesture. On Twitter, fans showed their disapproval by comparing her video to a pop-up add they would get while using virus-vulnerable sites for pirating movies.

It seems that each time Chloe gives fans a look at her sexy outfits, she makes noise. Lately, her spicy red Halloween fit went viral. It does not seem like Chloe has any plans to slow down, so it may take some getting used to for fans.

Watch Chloe’s provocative video below.


Via HNHH

