Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chlöe Explains Why She Deleted Sexy Lollipop-Licking Video
278
0
Bow Wow Reacts To Twitter User’s Drake Comparison: “2 Diff Styles. Diff Artist”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2528
1
Papoose November
1390
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chlöe Explains Why She Deleted Sexy Lollipop-Licking Video

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Last month, the singer’s risqué post went viral, and soon, it vanished from her social media pages after critics flooded her mentions.

Since she’s begun working on her career as a solo artist, fans have been seeing a much sexier side of Chlöe. The singer has spoken about the controversies that sometimes plague her regarding her racy posts, but she faced a viral moment last month after she uploaded a lollipop licking video to her Instagram. In it, she gave a thank you message to her supporters, but soon, the post was deleted.

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker faced backlash as people claimed she was doing a bit too much to push the envelop, and while Chlöe didn’t address her critics at the time, she recently caught up with Charlamagne Tha God on his show, Tha God’s Honest Truth, where she spoke about her sexy post.

“You know, honestly, in the beginning, it didn’t affect me,” she said. “I’m human, of course, it affects me sometimes, but the reason why I deleted it wasn’t ’cause of what people were saying. It’s just, I didn’t want people to just go to my page and see that. You know, social media is whatever. I’m 23, I’m a grown woman and I think it’s so cool how we can find ourselves. And I’m finding myself right now and figuring out what serves me best.”

She added, “I’m just doing it under a microscope while you all get to do it without anyone watching.” Check out Chlöe’s clip below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Reacts To Twitter User’s Drake Comparison: “2 Diff Styles. Diff Artist”
238 525 18
0
Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Chlöe Explains Why She Deleted Sexy Lollipop-Licking Video
278
0
Bow Wow Reacts To Twitter User’s Drake Comparison: “2 Diff Styles. Diff Artist”
238
0
Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
304
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
185
0
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Armand Hammer Tabula Rasa
199
0
Russ Russ LA Leakers Freestyle #125
291
0
Preme Feat. Swae Lee Hopscotch
225
0
RZA Feat. Flatbush Zombies Plug Addicts
212
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman Stuck With Me
199
0
Cousin Stizz Blessings
238
0
DJ Premier Feat. 2 Chainz Mortgage Free
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
278
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
251
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chlöe Explains Why She Deleted Sexy Lollipop-Licking Video
Bow Wow Reacts To Twitter User’s Drake Comparison: “2 Diff Styles. Diff Artist”
Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”