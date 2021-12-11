Chlöe Explains Why She Deleted Sexy Lollipop-Licking Video

Since she’s begun working on her career as a solo artist, fans have been seeing a much sexier side of Chlöe. The singer has spoken about the controversies that sometimes plague her regarding her racy posts, but she faced a viral moment last month after she uploaded a lollipop licking video to her Instagram. In it, she gave a thank you message to her supporters, but soon, the post was deleted.

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker faced backlash as people claimed she was doing a bit too much to push the envelop, and while Chlöe didn’t address her critics at the time, she recently caught up with Charlamagne Tha God on his show, Tha God’s Honest Truth, where she spoke about her sexy post.

“You know, honestly, in the beginning, it didn’t affect me,” she said. “I’m human, of course, it affects me sometimes, but the reason why I deleted it wasn’t ’cause of what people were saying. It’s just, I didn’t want people to just go to my page and see that. You know, social media is whatever. I’m 23, I’m a grown woman and I think it’s so cool how we can find ourselves. And I’m finding myself right now and figuring out what serves me best.”

She added, “I’m just doing it under a microscope while you all get to do it without anyone watching.” Check out Chlöe’s clip below.



