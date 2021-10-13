Chlöe Takes Over “The Tonight Show” With “Have Mercy” Performance

She kept things tame this time around, and Chlöe’s most recent performance was a far cry from her MTV Video Music Awards display. One half of the Chloe x Halle singing sister duo has embarked on her solo career and its first phase has proven to be successful. Chlöe Bailey’s “Have Mercy” has been teased online for some time as a clip of the track became a viral TikTok hit, so when it finally arrived, fans ate it up.

The singer has continued to promote the hit single at the VMAs and in her music video—and both performances caused mayhem online. People dubbed Chlöe “Baby Beyoncé,” which isn’t too far off considering Mrs. Knowles-Carter has been one of her mentors.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Chlöe took her talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage and performed “Have Mercy” once again. This time, however, the singer switched things up and had violinists accompany her on stage. She started things off by reminding people that her vocals are on point, and by the end, viewers felt as if they sat through several songs instead of just one.

Watch Chlöe take charge on The Tonight Show stage below.