Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chlöe Takes Over “The Tonight Show” With “Have Mercy” Performance

Posted By on October 12, 2021

Fans can’t stop praising Chlöe’s sultry performance.

She kept things tame this time around, and Chlöe’s most recent performance was a far cry from her MTV Video Music Awards display. One half of the Chloe x Halle singing sister duo has embarked on her solo career and its first phase has proven to be successful. Chlöe Bailey’s “Have Mercy” has been teased online for some time as a clip of the track became a viral TikTok hit, so when it finally arrived, fans ate it up.

The singer has continued to promote the hit single at the VMAs and in her music video—and both performances caused mayhem online. People dubbed Chlöe “Baby Beyoncé,” which isn’t too far off considering Mrs. Knowles-Carter has been one of her mentors.

Chloe Bailey
Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Chlöe took her talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage and performed “Have Mercy” once again. This time, however, the singer switched things up and had violinists accompany her on stage. She started things off by reminding people that her vocals are on point, and by the end, viewers felt as if they sat through several songs instead of just one.

Watch Chlöe take charge on The Tonight Show stage below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report