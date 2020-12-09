Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1125
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chloe X Halle Wow Fans With Tiny Desk Performance

Posted By on December 9, 2020

Chloe x Halle deliver stunning Tiny Desk home concert.

R&B duo, Chloe x Halle continue to prove how incredibly talented they are with their latest performance on December 8, by way of NPR. Their Tiny Desk home concert was backed by an impressive all-female band, as the sister duo sang five songs off of their latest album Ungodly Hour, which was recently nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Progressive R&B Album.

2020 was major for Chloe x Halle. In spite of being limited due to the pandemic, the two still managed to become one of the most talked about R&B artists of the year, and their latest live performance is a great indicator as to why. The pair’s synchronized, velvety-smooth harmonies were hypnotizing from the get-go. They opened their set with “Don’t Matter To Me,” and followed that up with “Baby Girl,” but not before Chloe explained the story behind writing it.

“I know this year, 2020 has been bonkers for all of us,” she said. “And for those moments where you kind of feel less than, and you’re not good enough that’s why we wrote this song — for ourselves as a mantra to let ourselves know that whatever happens, we’ll be okay and that this is our world.”

Watch Chloe x Halle’s full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79 525 6
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79
0
Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Goes Diamond
146
0
T.I. Celebrates Years Of Meek Mill Friendship With Throwback Pic
159
0
J. Cole Did Not Drop “The Fall Off” Today: Fans React
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Toosii You're Mine Still (Remix)
93
0
Vory Ain't It Funny
146
0
Sada Baby Pressikin
53
0
Kenny Mason Feat. Denzel Curry A+
106
0
FXXXXY PM Freestyle
199
0
Jack Harlow Feat. Big Sean Way Out
132
0
Slimelife Shawty Feat. 42 Dugg Clappers (Remix)
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
93
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
93
0
Meek Mill Feat. Vory “Middle Of It” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Goes Diamond