Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chris Brown Announces New Album “Breezy”

Posted By on July 9, 2020

Chris Brown has announced the title of his tenth studio album, “Breezy.”

This year has already been a huge point in Chris Brown‘s career. Releasing Indigo last year, the singer/songwriter followed it up with a collaborative mixtape with Young Thug titled Slime & B. It looks like that wasn’t all for the Virginia native.

Making a major announcement on his social media pages, Chris Brown said that he’s already plotting his moves for his next studio album, which will be his tenth. In fact, he’s decided on a title.

“MY 10th studio album will be called …… ‘BREEZY,'” wrote CB in a text post on IG.

The artist has likely had a lot of extra time during the quarantine, holing himself up in the studio and hammering out some new music. It’s unclear when Breezy will be released or if it’s even coming before the end of the year. We’ll need to wait for further information, including the date, tracklist, cover, and more.

Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about Chris’ major announcement?

Chris Brown
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In other news pertaining to Breezy, the star has been professing his love for Ammika Harris, the mother of his son, all over social media. Most recently, he got a little possessive in her inbox, calling her “mine.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists