Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Asks Netflix To Add Music Videos: “Would Give Artists Hella Exposure”
93
0
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1588
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chris Brown Asks Netflix To Add Music Videos: “Would Give Artists Hella Exposure”

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Chris Brown reached out to Netflix via Instagram, asking for them to start adding music videos to their streaming service.

Amid the pandemic, Netflix has been a go-to spot for most of us — understandably. So, if you’re anything like me and you’ve managed to go through nearly all of the movies and TV shows that the streaming service has to offer, Chris Brown‘s latest proposal may pique your interest. The “Go Crazy” singer reached out to Netflix on Thursday via his Instagram story, urging them to start adding music videos. 

“Would be kinda cool if music videos were a part of Netflix,” he wrote. “Would give artists hella exposure.” Looks like Brown might be onto something here. Having movies, TV shows, and music videos all in one place would be ideal, and it would certainly help bring eyes and ears to artists who need the exposure.

Brown seems to be having a very solid week outside of pitching this absolutely brilliant idea to Netflix. Yesterday he shared a selfie with a holier than thou caption that reads: “Your BLESSINGS come from your attitude. BE BLESSED,” and on Tuesday, he was gifted a giant, super-fast, military-grade tank worth upward of $500K by Kanye West, which he made sure to share on the Gram. “THANK YOU KANYE,” he wrote.

Furthermore, in case you missed it, in early November, Brown joined the surprisingly long list of celebrities to launch an OnlyFans account, including Michael B. Jordan, Blac Chyna, B. Simone, Amber Rose, Jordyn Woods, and Cardi B — naturally fans went wild for it. 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
119 525 9
0
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Asks Netflix To Add Music Videos: “Would Give Artists Hella Exposure”
93
0
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
79
0
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
119
0
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”
132
0
Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East’s Crip Cred
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Foogiano Feat. Gucci Mane & Jacquees BACKEND
93
0
Curren$y Feat. Gunplay Light Switch
93
0
Kodie Shane Feat. Coi Leray Get to the Money
132
0
Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
251
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
132
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
159
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Asks Netflix To Add Music Videos: “Would Give Artists Hella Exposure”
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix