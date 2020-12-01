Rap Basement

Chris Brown Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Interactive Site

Posted By on November 30, 2020

His self-titled debut continues to be a favorite with timeless hits.

Fifteen years ago, Chris Brown released his self-titled debut studio album on Jive Records. The budding artist was just 16-years-old at the time, but he quickly became a worldwide sensation. Chris Brown is a staple that gave us a number of favorites including “Run It,” “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Gimme That,” and “Poppin,” and it’s gone on to earn a triple-platinum certification by the RIAA. In celebration of the album’s anniversary, RCA Records and Legacy Recordings have released the 15th Anniversary Edition of Chris Brown in 360 Reality Audio.

Fans can track Brown’s accomplishments in a new microsite with an interactive timeline where viewers can take a trip through the singer’s career “providing insights on his successes, stats and awards.” Two singles from Chris Brown—”Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and “Run It”—now have their own EPs with various mixes, while a third EP features an unreleased remix to “Gimme That” and “Poppin.” You can check out the tracklists below.

This all comes on the heels of the Soul Train Awards this past weekend where the singer was applauded for his musical efforts. Chris Brown took home more trophies than any other artist with four wins. Make sure to take a trip over to the microsite to interact with Brown’s career here.

Chris Brown – Run It! (Digital EP)

1. Run It! (Jason Nevins Extended Mix)

2. Run It! (Jason Nevins Remix Edit)

3. Run It! (Partysquad Remix)

4. Run It! (Instrumental)

5. Run It! (Remix Instrumental)

6. Run It! (A cappella)

7. Run It! (That Kid Chris Remix – Radio Edit)

All tracks delivered to DSPs for the first time

Chris Brown – Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (Digital EP)

1. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (Johnny Douglas Remix)

2. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (THE BOMB FACTORY REMIX)

3. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (South Rakkas Reggaeton Mix)

4. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (Instrumental)

5. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) (A cappella)

Tracks 2, 4, 5 delivered to DSPs for the first time

Chris Brown – Gimme That (Digital EP)

1. Gimme That (Lex Barkey & DJ Dime Remix)

2. I May Never Find

3. Poppin’ (Instrumental)

4. Poppin’ (A cappella)

Tracks 3, 4 delivered to DSPs for the first time

Via HNHH

