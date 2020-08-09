Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Gets Massive Dog Tattooed On His Head
106
0
Brandy & JoJo Help Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
900
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chris Brown Gets Massive Dog Tattooed On His Head

Posted By on August 9, 2020

Tatted up!

Chris Brown has been steadily adding to his set of ink for years, but he’s really going for the head this time. Brown already has one tattoo on his head, of the ancient Greek statue Venus de Milo, but he’s just added an accompanying piece.  The new tattoo is right beside the Greek statue, and is a barking Doberman baring his teeth with one bulging eye. The menacing tat stretches from Brown’s bottom neck to the upper skull. For now, the piece appears to be colorless, but looks bold with deep black lines and shading. 

Allegedly, the dog tattoo is inspired by the logo for Tuff Crowd, a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand. The art was done by celebrity tattooist GANGA, who also constructed Brown’s Jordan sneaker piece. When Brown isn’t getting tatted up, he’s working on Breezy, which will be his tenth studio album. The multi-talented artist dropped off “Go Crazy” featuring Young Thug as a leading single, which is currently sitting at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of late, Brown has also been duckingTimbaland‘s Verzuz invites and claiming that he could defeat Usher off features alone. The bold claim should be explored, as we’re sure the masses would love to see a Brown VS Usher battle. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy & JoJo Help Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
119 525 9
0
Azealia Banks Flirts With Suicide Online & Scares Her Fans
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Gets Massive Dog Tattooed On His Head
106
0
Brandy & JoJo Help Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
119
0
Azealia Banks Flirts With Suicide Online & Scares Her Fans
146
0
Instagram Gallery: Cardi B’s Richest Posts
146
0
Meek Mill Reportedly Had Large Role In Juelz Santana’s Release
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
146
0
ItsBizkit Feat. Jadakiss & DreamDoll Outside Wit It
132
0
Chika U Should
146
0
Lecrae Zombie
185
0
Carnage & The Martinez Brothers Feat. Mike Dean & Elderbrook Together
93
0
Tiana Major9 ...Exclusively
159
0
Kid Trunks Feat. PnB Rock Habibi (Remix)
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
225
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
304
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Gets Massive Dog Tattooed On His Head
Brandy & JoJo Help Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Azealia Banks Flirts With Suicide Online & Scares Her Fans