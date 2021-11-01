Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Hosted 2 Surprise URL Rap Battles At His Mansion
199
0
T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4050
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1112
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chris Brown Hosted 2 Surprise URL Rap Battles At His Mansion

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Both of the battles are set to stream on November 2nd.

It’s been a big weekend for Ultimate Rap League fans. Not only did the organization link up with Drake for the “Til Death Do Us Part” event in honour of the Canadian artist’s birthday, but they also got together with Chris Brown to host a few battles at his mansion. The “With You” singer even hosted the event and stood by Smack White and Nunu Nellz all night long. 

All Hip Hop reports that Brown said “what the URL.TV movement is doing for the culture is crazy,” before assisting in the coin flip to determine which of the competitors would be facing off first.

The first battle of the night saw Lu Castro and Fonz, two newer URL stars go head to head. Afterwards, Charlie Clips and young Gawd Chess took their turn. These two competitors had already been announced by the organization, but fans weren’t aware that the location of the event would be Brown’s mansion, making it even more special.

@DatPiff on Twitter shared a 16-second clip from one of the battles that sees one of the emcees boldly calling his competition “a fruitcake,” then adding that he could “never touch [his] crown.” In the background, Breezy can be seen intently listening, appearing to almost crack up with a laugh upon hearing the aforementioned bar. He then turns to the person next to him, seemingly praising the rapper in front of him.

Both of the matches held at Brown’s house will reportedly be made available for streaming on Tuesday, November 22nd on Caffeine.tv. Elsewhere in the URL universe, Drizzy appeared to be more than a little tipsy during his event on Saturday night.

Who would you rather watch a battle rap event with, Champagne Papi, or Chris Brown?

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
238 525 18
0
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
953 525 72
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Hosted 2 Surprise URL Rap Battles At His Mansion
199
0
T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
238
0
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
953
0
Drake Seemingly Drunk At URL’s “Til Death Do Us Part” Event
701
1
Post Malone’s Manager, Dre London, Launches New Music Label
397
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
278
1
Megan Thee Stallion Megan's Piano
212
0
Gang51e June Feat. Kevin Gates 4Reign Gangsta
225
0
Don Q Who Wants Smoke?? Freestyle
225
0
DJ Chose Feat. Yung Bleu Trying
185
0
Alicia Keys Best of Me
172
0
ssgkobe Caddy
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
529
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
265
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Hosted 2 Surprise URL Rap Battles At His Mansion
T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”