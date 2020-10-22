Chris Brown Previews New Music: “You Like This Sh*t”

Enough time has passed since the release of the tracklist-packed Indigo and people are asking for a new solo soundtrack from Chris Brown.

This year, the Virginia-based singer released his collaborative album with Young Thug, titled Slime & B, which birthed some of the year’s finest songs in “Go Crazy”, “Say You Love Me”, “She Bumped Her Head”, and more. While the album featured tons of shine-through moments for Chris, his fanbase is ready for another go-around, asking for the release of Breezy, which was previously announced to be the name of his next studio album.

While it looks like CB has been busy jet-setting across Europe with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris as he spends time with his son Aeko, Chris asserted his followers that he’s always going to find a way to be creative.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He showed off his studio process last night on Instagram Stories, telling fans that he’s away from his regular studio but that, he won’t go to sleep without laying down some vocals.

“FEEL LIKE OLD DAYS,” wrote the multi-platinum musician, showing off his lowkey bedroom set-up. “I’ll record in a shoe box!!! Had to make the studio away from da baby room… 2021.”

The preview sounds like some classic Chris Brown, featuring some dope runs and melodies that only he can pull off.

“DON’T ACT FUNNY…. YOU LIKE THIS SH*T,” he continued.

It looks like we’ll have to wait until next year to get this song, and possibly other records too, but it sounds like it will be worth the wait.

Are you feeling this one?