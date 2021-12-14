Rap Basement

Featured

Chris Brown Reportedly Considering Signing To Quality Control

December 14, 2021

Chris Brown is reportedly in talks with Quality Control to potentially sign with the label.

Chris Brown appears to be closing in on a new deal with Quality Control Music, according to a report from The Jasmine Brand. 

Following the 32-year-old singer’s captivating performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this weekend, where he breezed through his classics and put on an outstanding show for a crowd of thousands, it looks like the singer is getting prepped to sign a new record label deal with Quality Control. If the report holds any weight, it means that CB will be joining an all-star roster of talent, including Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and more.

Chris Brown has long been affiliated with RCA Records after signing a deal with Jive Records in 2004. In 2019, it was announced that Brown closed a historic deal with RCA to own all of his masters. It’s unclear what kind of deal he was able to work out with Quality Control but if he already owns all of his masters, his QC contract has to be pretty enticing.

Brown’s last full-length project, Slime & B with Young Thug, was released independently through Chris Brown Entertainment, which operates out of RCA Records.

As more information is revealed about Brown’s reported deal with Quality Control, we will keep you updated. At the time of this publication, the report has not been confirmed by Brown or Quality Control’s representatives.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

