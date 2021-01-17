Rap Basement

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison

Posted By on January 17, 2021

Chris Brown claps back after being called “the R&B Ben Simmons.”

It seems as if people have a lot to say about Ben Simmons this NBA season. One fan in particular took his grievances towards Simmons and somehow found a commonality between the Sixers’ player’s career and Chris Brown‘s. Though one of the greatest R&B performers of our time, he certainly hasn’t been absolved himself from criticism over the course of his career.

Chris Brown, however, is better at his own craft than Ben Simmons’ is at his. That’s no shot at the Sixers star but Chris Brown is both a phenomenal dancer and singer that has been setting stages ablaze since he was a teenager. And he knows this, too. A tweet has been circulating comparing Ben Simmons’ game to Chris Brown’s catalog. “Chris Brown really is the R&B Ben Simmons… no progression, no decline…. just the same old shit ass musician,” the tweet reads.

It quickly made its rounds across the Internet before finding itself on Chris Brown‘s timeline who, according to a screenshot captured by TheShadeRoom, was furious at the comparison. “Y’all pussy ass n***as gone stop playing wit me like I ain’t better than any n***as u can possible think of,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment before pointing out, “BASKETBALL A TEAM sport.”

“You fuck ass lil n***as better watch sport center because you’ll lose count watching my paper. Now go ask ya momma who ya real daddy is,” he concluded. 

Chris Brown’s also a pretty mean basketball player, apparently. However, we’re not going to bank on him in a 1-on-1 against Ben Simmons. Check the post below. 

Via HNHH

