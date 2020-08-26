Chris Brown Says New Music Is Around The Corner: “Waiting On Da Label”

Chris Brown and Young Thug‘s collaborative single “Go Crazy,” from their mixtape Slime & B, has been going crazy (pun intended) on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the latest smash hit from the legendary singer from Virginia. Chris has been teasing some more new music as of late, promising a complete takeover. Addressing his fans, he took some time to speak on when and where the music is coming, clarifying that it’s been submitted to the label and he’s waiting for their permission to drop.

With a meme of Bugs Bunny holding up a sign begging Chris to drop some fresh tunes, the artist promised that it’s on the way.

“Waiting on da LABEL?!” wrote Chris on Instagram. “GET DA GAS MONEY READY FOR DA TRIP TO THE MOON.”

It’s unclear what is coming from the multi-platinum superstar but his fans will surely be rejoicing in this news.

Several weeks ago, he announced that his tenth studio album would be called BREEZY. Perhaps that will be delivered as part of the new music rush.

In other Chris Brown news, the recording artist recently confirmed that he and the mother of his son Aeko, Ammika Harris, are still together after they were rumored to have split up.

What are you expecting from Chris’ new music?