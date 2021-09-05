Rap Basement

Chris Brown Takes Matters Into His Own Hands & Drops His “Donda” Verse

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Chris Brown posted his verse from “Donda” that was dropped from the final cut.

Chris Brown has leaked his original verse from Donda, which was cut from the album by Kanye West. Brown would’ve appeared on the track “New Again.”

Brown appeared not to have been warned that he would be removed from the project and called West a “hoe” after the final album hit streaming services, last Sunday.

“Kanye a whole hoe,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story, before adding in another since-deleted post, “Nah He Tweakin.”

Chris Brown, Kanye West
Jason Merritt/ TERM / Getty Images

West’s manager, Bu Thaim, explained to TMZ why Brown was left off of the album, earlier this week.

“No disrespect, Chris is like my little brother. That’s family,” he told the outlet, adding that West has since reached out to Brown.

He continued: “Soulja Boy, it’s all love. It wasn’t intentional. But Ye is a producer. His job is to find the best parts in the music and add it to his creative process.”

Apparently, West reaching out wasn’t quite enough to help Brown move on from the previously to-be-forgotten verse.

In the past, Brown was featured on West’s 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, for the song “Waves.” His vocals are still used for the official “New Again,” but they are only in the background.

[Via]
Via HNHH

