Chris Rock Announces Busta Rhymes’ New Album

We’ve got to say, we’re happy that it’s Busta Rhymes releasing an album and not Chris Rock after watching the comedian’s hilarious announcement video.

Chris Rock does have a history in the music business. He’s released several comedy albums and even highlighted Kanye West‘s “Blame Game” with a skit. Now, he’s sharpening his vocals to officially announce the new album from Busta Rhymes, which has been rumored for a few years at this point.

The legendary rapper will be making his return soon, revealing (via Chris Rock) that his new album is on the way.

“You n***as can’t fuck with the god Busta Rhymes,” repeatedly sings Chris Rock. “It’s official @bustarhymes new album is titled #ELE2. Coming soon…”

ELE2 is a name that Busta Rhymes has had in mind for a while. The acronym, Extinction Level Event, has followed him around for the last few years of his career.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This is a long time coming for the legend, who was working with Dr. Dre early last year to put the “finishing touches” on the album. A year and a half later, it looks like we’re finally getting it.

We’ll keep you posted as more information is released regarding Extinction Level Event 2, Busta’s new album.