Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
93
0
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy

Posted By on November 2, 2020

He also loves Kendrick, J. Cole, and DaBaby, but questions if DaBaby has an entire album that he “can marinate on.”

With every generation of rap, fans weigh in on who they believe to be the best artists on the block. “Old Heads” often take hits for comparing rising rap artists to those of the past, and Chris Rock was recently questioned about who he’s been streaming as of late. The comedic icon appeared on Desus & Mero and discussed the type of rap artists that capture his attention.

Chris Rock, DaBaby, J Cole, Desus & Mero, Rap Music, Kendrick Lamar
Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

When asked what music he’s listening to, specifically new artists, Rock struggled to give an answer. He asked for the hosts to drop a few names and they began with NBA YoungBoy—an artist the comedian admitted he wasn’t familiar with. Rock said he is a fan of Pop Smoke, but he’s still spinning tunes by artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

“Who’s the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?” Rock asked. “There’s a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to…a whole experience that I can marinate on.” He then called Kendrick “the truth” and said that’s what he wants to hear more of from rap artists. 

“A musical journey,” Rock continued. “The ups, the downs, the weird single that you know—the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it.” Watch Chris Rock’s interview with Desus & Mero below and let us know what you think of his assessment of rap music.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
199 525 15
0
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
93
0
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
199
0
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”
344
0
Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
238
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boosie Badazz Candy Man
93
0
Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
172
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
199
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
119
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
199
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
132
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
93
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”