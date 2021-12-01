Chrisean Rock Posts Videos With Blueface Following Explosive Argument

Their fight may have been played out for the world’s stage of social media, but Chrisean Rock seems to want to reconcile with Blueface. The rapper and his protegé were introduced when she was featured as one of several women who moved into his home and participated in a boxing competition. The winner would have their chance at being Blueface’s artist, but instead, it has been suggested that these two mixed business with pleasure.

We previously reported on Blueface and Wack 100 attempting to have Chrisean kicked out of the home she has reportedly been staying in with Blueface. There was some sort of altercation and in videos shared online, Wack is seen telling the police that he wants her removed from the residence.





However, Chrisean refused to budge and while there were plenty of Livestream and viral clips that circulated online, the conclusion of it all is unknown. Chrisean gave her version of an indirect plea to kiss and makeup by sharing two posts that centered on her beau. The pair collaborated on a track and she revisited that heartbreaking song about a couple that loves one another but can’t stop fighting.

Blueface has remained quiet about this latest episode in his saga with Rock, unlike his reaction to her tattoos that she dedicated to the rapper. Check out her recent posts below.





