Chuck D & Flavor Flav Are Feuding Over A Reunion Tour, New Music

Posted By on September 14, 2021

Flav claims that Chuck is the “hold up,” but Chuck clapped back with a statement about Flav suing him.

It was over a year ago when news surfaced that there was animosity brewing between longtime friends and collaborators Chuck D and Flavor Flav. The Hip Hop icons were reportedly in a spat over their group Public Enemy, but later, it was all revealed to be a part of a hoax for publicity. Now, it seems, the pair are seriously at odds, and recently, TMZ caught up with Flav to chat about what’s next for him and Chuck.

“There’s some things that Chuck D has to work out with me and once he comes to the table and sign this partnership agreement, then we can work,” said Flav. “If he doesn’t sign this partnership agreement, we not working… That’s my boy and that’s my family member, but business-wise, we’re not seeing eye-to-eye.”

Public Enemy
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

He then said that he wasn’t at fault for “the hold up of this Public Enemy project.” Stereogum reported that Chuck D responded to Flav’s remarks via a statement issued by his publicist.

Come on y’all. This is tired and stupid. Flav and I communicate on our own, so I normally don’t address these things in public, but I’m tired of the circus of airing news that ain’t news and am going to keep it factual here. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost. Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack. The key word in ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ is the word ‘work.’ We’re always gonna be brothers regardless, but Flav’s gotta do the work and there ain’t no getting down without the work. Simple as that.

Hopefully, these two Rap veterans and icons can mend fences and move forward with sharing new music with fans. Check out Flav’s clip with TMZ below.

[via]
Via HNHH

