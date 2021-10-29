Rap Basement

Ciara & Lizzo To Unveil Missy Elliott’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Posted By on October 29, 2021

Elliott’s star is reportedly going right in front of Amoeba Records.

It’s always a good day when Missy Elliott gets the recognition she deserves. 

After dominating the early-2000s with a bunch of Timbaland-produced mega hits, including the iconic “Work It,” Elliott has served as one of hip-hop’s most important pioneers, and according to an ET Canada report, she will be permanently recognized for her work. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On November 8, Elliott is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the 2,708th person to receive that honor. The star will reportedly be unveiled by the trio of Ciara, Lizzo and Elliott’s longtime manager Mona Scott Young at its permanent location in front of Amoeba Records.

Ana Martinez, a Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, pointed to Elliott’s countless breakthroughs in a genre dominated mostly by men. 

Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” Martinez said. “She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.” 

This announcement comes two years after Elliott won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and her enshrinement into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, becoming the “first female Hip-Hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted” into the prestigious institution. And on top of six platinum albums and cultural influence that shines through today, especially in music videos, it is only fitting that Elliott receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bring it back to HNHH on November 8 for updates on the star unveiling, and in the meantime, drop your favorite Missy Elliott song in the comments below. 

[via]

Via HNHH

