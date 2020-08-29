Ciara Reveals Debut Single “Goodies” Was Almost Given To Britney Spears

She may have just given birth, but Ciara continues her entertainment reign. The singer and her NFL star husband Russell Wilson welcomed their newborn son Win Harrison Wilson a month ago, and recently, Ciara went right back to work. She premiered her Apple Music radio show Level Up with Ciara where she shared a few unknown facts about her career. In June 2004, Ciara made a triumphant introduction to the music scene when she released her debut single “Goodies” featuring Petey Pablo. The track became a massive hit for the singer but Ciara revealed on her show that the song almost went to Britney Spears.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“When I had this record, I knew that it was a very, very special record, and I worked so hard on this record and this industry can sometimes bring you incredible challenges, hence why I love the power of having my own record label [Beauty Mark Entertainment],” said Ciara. “[I] had this record, but not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me.”

Ciara added that she didn’t know about this until much later, but admitted that if anyone tried to give “Goodies” to anyone else, she would have “fought tooth and nail.” She added, “This was my very first song that I put out into the universe. My first song, and by God’s grace, it also was a No. 1 song. It was just kind of surreal to see that my dream was coming true.” Can you imagine Britney Spears singing “Goodies”?