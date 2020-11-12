City Girls Announce Star-Studded “P*ssy Talk” Remix

Right when we began seeing a surge of women in rap a few years ago, the City Girls were at the forefront, becoming one of the most coveted rap groups in the game.

Over the years, they’ve encountered a number of setbacks, including JT’s prison sentence and Yung Miami’s pregnancy, but they’ve been able to power through and maintain their status as one of the leading acts in modern hip-hop. People are excited about their every move and, after the success of their new album City On Lock, and especially the singles “Jobs”, “Flewed Out“, and “Pussy Talk”, they’re ready to return with some more heat.

Putting on for the ladies, the City Girls and Quality Control have officially announced the star-studded remix of “Pussy Talk”, which arrives tonight.

Sharing the cover artwork for the remix, which shows a gold outline of a cat with dollar signs for eyes, the City Girls unveiled the stunning list of rappers joining them tonight: Quavo of the Migos, Jack Harlow, and the legendary Lil Wayne.

As with the rest of tonight’s releases, this one will go live at midnight.

In other City Girls-related news, JT has been in the headlines recently because of her confusing relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, who is also releasing new music tonight. They have seemingly been taking subliminal jabs at one another, which has everyone scratching their heads.

Are you ready for the remix of “Pussy Talk”?