Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
City Girls Explain Nearly Missing BET Awards Performance: “It Was Bad”

Posted By on July 2, 2021

It was 5 minutes until curtain & the ladies said they were backstage “screaming” and “crying.”

Their 2021 BET Awards performance went off without a hitch while cameras were rolling, but behind the scenes, the City Girls were having major problems. The Florida duo recently performed their hit single “Twerkulator” for the network’s award ceremony, but they revealed to DJ Carisma of L.A.’s Power 106 that they were just minutes away from having to cancel their performance.

“We almost not made it onstage… It was bad,” said JT, adding that she almost missed the moment she needed to be hooked up to her harness. Yung Miami said she was crying at one point. “The back of my [outfit] bust open, like, where the microphones were supposed to be. We had five minutes.”

City Girls, BET Awards
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

JT added that a woman with production tried to urge her to go onstage without Yung Miami. “I said, no, I can’t leave her,” JT  stated. “So, we’re just back there screaming and I’m crying. The lady looking at me like, well, we finna just skip over y’all.” Miami recalled the entire ordeal as being frustrating. “Right before it’s time to go on. So, in that moment I’m like, here it go again. Here go some bullsh*t.”

The ladies are happy that they were able to make it through, but Yung Miami couldn’t help but note that there always has to be some sort of hiccup when they have a big moment on the horizon. Check out City Girls performing “Twerkulator” at the BET Awards and watch their interview with DJ Carisma on Power 106 below.

Via HNHH

