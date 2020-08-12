Rap Basement

City Girls Say Male Rappers Are Threatened By Female Rappers

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls speak about how women in rap are perceived by their male counterparts, saying that they feel “threatened.”

Women are taking over rap. History has been made on the charts with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and Doja Cat all getting #1 records this year. For the majority of them — obviously, Queen Bey has been there before — it was the first time that they had been on top of the charts. 

We’ve also witnessed the rise of several prominent rappers that could be leading the charge for the next few years to come, like Flo Milli, Saweetie, and others. 

The City Girls have been bubbling for years and with their latest album City On Lock, they hit a stride and really put on for their fans. They were on The Breakfast Club this morning to speak about everything that’s been going on with them, including the criticism that they didn’t appear in the “WAP” video or support it, as well as the general perception of women in rap.

Despite having both touched on the “WAP” controversy about how they didn’t promote the video online, JT and Yung Miami re-explained themselves to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. They also spoke about how men perceive women in the rap game.

“Men is just threatened by the women dominating right now, because they are used to being in control of putting women on records, and now women are starting to team up and do it without them,” said JT. “Now they got so much to say, because back then you had to get on a hot song with a man to go No. 1 or even chart, but now women are doing it themselves.”

As for the current talk about the raunchiness of women’s lyrics in rap, amplified by the release of “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami chimed in and said that men have no place to criticize.

“I say shut the fuck up, period. Like just shut up,” said Yung Miami. “They’ve been talking about this for years for decades, so why is this a problem now.”

Via HNHH

