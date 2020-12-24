Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single

If you aren’t familiar with Clever yet, you will be soon. The reclusive songwriter from Alabama is set to release his star-studded project early in 2021. After pushing back the date from the previously announced December drop, it seems as though he wanted to make sure everything was perfect, and now, he’s ready.

Clever took to Instagram today to announce that the first single off Crazy will feature Post Malone and Juice WRLD. Clever was recently featured alongside Post Malone on “Forever”, off of Justin Beiber’s 2020 R&B release Changes. A year before that, Clever worked with Juice WRLD and Rvssian on “Ring Ring”, off of Death Race For Love.

Features of this caliber might be surprising to most of us, but for Clever, this is nothing new. In fact, he’s been working at this for years. Since beginning his rap career on BET back in 2006, Clever has been behind the scenes, writing for the likes of Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and many many more. Clever’s range is ridiculous, even telling HNHH that he used to write Christmas songs back in the day.

In addition to Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Juice WRLD, Clever has caught the attention of artists like Polo G, G Herbo, NLE Choppa, NoCap, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more – many of whom will be featured on his upcoming album, Crazy.

Let us know what you think of Clever! Are you excited about his new single?