Clever’s “Crazy” Tracklist Features Lil Wayne & Juice WRLD

Clever has been on the rise, having already caught the attention of music industry heavyweights like Post Malone and Justin Bieber. Yet for many, it was his creative dynamic with the late Juice WRLD that really put him on the map. Fans likely remember his feature on A Death Race For Love’s “Ring Ring,” a collaboration that manifested after the pair met, smoked one, and bonded over a shared appreciation for the art of freestyling. And while Juice may no longer be with us, Clever has reminded listeners that his memory will live on, issuing a sneaky reminder in the tracklist to his upcoming album Crazy.

Juice WRLD ft Clever – Ring Ring

With the first letter of each song, with the exception of the final cut, arranged to spell out “Juice WRLD Is,” the closing track completes the statement with “Alive.” While some might immediately take the conspiratorial route, it’s likely that Clever is merely declaring his late friend’s legacy to be immortal. In any case, Juice’s presence will be felt in other ways, as he appears alongside Post Malone on the eighth track “Life’s A Mess.” In addition to the aforementioned two, Crazy also features Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Isaiah Lyric.

“Finally.. the track list for the “Crazy” album @crazy #Clever – what song are you most excited about?” captions Clever, alongside the big reveal. “I promise you this is coming soon – sorry for the wait.” Check out the full tracklist, complete with a glimpse at the album’s artwork, below.