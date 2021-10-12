Rap Basement

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine

Posted By on October 12, 2021

Coachella will no longer require its patrons to be fully vaccinated.

In August, Coachella and AEG Presents upset a lot of people when they attempted to implement a vaccine mandates for all festival goers. Just two months later, it seems they’ve changed their mind, and are now requesting attendees bring proof of a negative test OR proof of vaccination.

“AEG Presents will require proof of full vaccinations for concertgoers and event staff at all of our venues and festivals,” the company announced via Twitter on August 12th.

“For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers.”

On October 12th, the official Coachella Instagram page lit up with a message that they’ve updated some of their policies.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

@coachella/Instagram

Earlier this year, Lollapalooza updated their policies to allow non-vaccinated but confirmed COVID negative attendees into their festival, and it seems that Coachella and AEG Presents have taken note of their success and following suit.

As you may remember, Frank Ocean was set to headline the world famous music festival in 2020, but the event was unfortunately cancelled and rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Not to fear though, back in August, it was confirmed that the Blonde artist will still headline the show (not until 2023), and dates for 2022 have already been confirmed.

How do you feel about Coachella’s update to their vaccine mandate? Are the new rules too relaxed?

[Via]
Via HNHH

