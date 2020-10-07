Rap Basement

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again

Posted By on October 7, 2020

The star-studded festival is suffering another postponement due to COVID-19.

Despite seeming inevitable, some things still sting to witness. Originally scheduled to take place in April of 2020, this year’s Coachella Music Festival had a dense stack of stars slated to headline the event.

From Megan Thee Stallion to Travis Scott to Frank Ocean, anticipation was building for the memorable festival. However, expectations were cut short when concern over the COVID-19 pandemic proliferated and resulted in its postponement.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

It was originally rescheduled to take place in October of 2020, only to get delayed again, with an expected return in April of 2021. Now, industry insiders are saying the wait may be even longer.

Sources familiar with the matter are saying that another delay is coming, this time for the festival to not take place until October 2021. One source reportedly said that Coachella is “100% moving” again. The source continued, “Frankly, they were supposed to announce over Labor Day. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of September — they hadn’t.”

Mark Scott, the city manager to Indio, California, home to Coachella, has stated that his team has yet to receive definitive information about revised plans for the festival. Scott said, “We know Goldenvoice [the entity which organizes Coachella] is driven by a desire to deliver quality experience, so safety is a huge part of what they do.” He continued, “It would not surprise me if they had to defer again.”

We’ll keep you posted once an official announcement is made.

[via]
Via HNHH

