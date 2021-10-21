Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coi Leray Hits Studio With Justin Bieber, Makes Him Do Her TikTok Dance
119
0
A$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced Single
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3640
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1165
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Coi Leray Hits Studio With Justin Bieber, Makes Him Do Her TikTok Dance

Posted By on October 21, 2021

Justin Bieber played the piano for Coi Leray in the studio as they made a song together.

It looks like we may be in for a collaborative record from Coi Leray and Justin Bieber. The two recording artists appeared together in the studio this week, sharing videos on social media of their work together.

The first video posted of their get-together showed them in a rehearsal space, practicing Coi’s dance moves for “TWINNEM.” Previously, she shared dance videos with Lil Baby doing the same motions. The dance has been going viral on TikTok as of late. The second video showed Justin playing the piano as Coi showed off her vocals. Seemingly freestyling the song, this may have been the beginning stages of a record that they’re planning on releasing together.

Bieber has been working with up-and-coming stars in the music world as of late, lending a hand to The Kid LAROI’s hit single “Stay.” Perhaps he plans on helping out Coi for her next viral track.

With her debut album on the way soon, Coi appears to be putting together a roster of high-ranking industry friends, and some of them will definitely be bringing the star power to her upcoming releases. Would you be here for a collab between Coi Leray and Justin Bieber? Let us know in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

A$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced Single
119 525 9
0
Majid Jordan Break Down New Album “Wildest Dreams” & Favorite “Certified Lover Boy” Songs
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Coi Leray Hits Studio With Justin Bieber, Makes Him Do Her TikTok Dance
119
0
A$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced Single
119
0
Majid Jordan Break Down New Album “Wildest Dreams” & Favorite “Certified Lover Boy” Songs
212
0
Lil Baby Shares Unreleased Verse From Young Thug’s “Bubbly”
291
0
Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Wiz Khalifa Million Dollar Moment
238
0
Joell Ortiz OG
304
0
Big Sean Big Sean L.A. Leakers Freestyle
265
0
Sally Sossa Weird 2 Me
225
0
Beanz Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming
318
0
Quando Rondo Who Can I Trust
318
0
Kur Let's Talk
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah “Loving Me” Video
132
0
Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
251
0
Maxo Kream “CRIPSTIAN” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coi Leray Hits Studio With Justin Bieber, Makes Him Do Her TikTok Dance
A$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced Single
Majid Jordan Break Down New Album “Wildest Dreams” & Favorite “Certified Lover Boy” Songs