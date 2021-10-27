Coi Leray Previews “Twinnem” Remix Featuring DaBaby

As rumors circulate that her romance with Pressa has come to an end, Coi Leray is preparing to release an updated version of her hit song. If you’ve been over on TikTok, then you have noticed that Leray’s “Twinnem” single has been a viral sensation and like her other notable hits, she hopes to continue the wave with the help of a remix.

Leray’s career soared to new heights after Lil Durk was featured on the remix to “No More Parties,” and this time, it is DaBaby‘s turn to lay a verse.

The North Carolina rapper has been laying low in recent months following the global backlash to his Rolling Loud appearance as well as the explanations that came later.DaBaby has been busy in the studio as he continues to work on new music, and it seems that adding his talents to the remix of “Twinnem” has been on the agenda.

A video by Leray has gone viral after she shared a snippet of what fans can expect, and they’re looking forward to hearing these two on wax. She did not reveal when the remix will be released, but fans are hoping that it will arrive this Friday (October 29). Check out the brief preview below and let us know your thoughts.