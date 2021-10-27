Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cordae Asked YBN Nahmir For His Blessing Before Changing Name
159
0
Coi Leray Previews “Twinnem” Remix Featuring DaBaby
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3851
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Coi Leray Previews “Twinnem” Remix Featuring DaBaby

Posted By on October 26, 2021

Leray is taking her viral hit to new heights.

As rumors circulate that her romance with Pressa has come to an end, Coi Leray is preparing to release an updated version of her hit song. If you’ve been over on TikTok, then you have noticed that Leray’s “Twinnem” single has been a viral sensation and like her other notable hits, she hopes to continue the wave with the help of a remix.

Leray’s career soared to new heights after Lil Durk was featured on the remix to “No More Parties,” and this time, it is DaBaby‘s turn to lay a verse.

The North Carolina rapper has been laying low in recent months following the global backlash to his Rolling Loud appearance as well as the explanations that came later.DaBaby has been busy in the studio as he continues to work on new music, and it seems that adding his talents to the remix of “Twinnem” has been on the agenda.

A video by Leray has gone viral after she shared a snippet of what fans can expect, and they’re looking forward to hearing these two on wax. She did not reveal when the remix will be released, but fans are hoping that it will arrive this Friday (October 29). Check out the brief preview below and let us know your thoughts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cordae Asked YBN Nahmir For His Blessing Before Changing Name
159 525 12
0
Jeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: “Hov Got Hands”
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Cordae Asked YBN Nahmir For His Blessing Before Changing Name
159
0
Coi Leray Previews “Twinnem” Remix Featuring DaBaby
119
0
Jeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: “Hov Got Hands”
291
0
Wyclef Jean Recalls Busta Rhymes Going Crazy After Hearing Eminem For The First Time
516
0
Bia Believes Nicki Minaj Deserves The Same Respect As Jay-Z
450
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kevin Gates Feat. Dusa Dear God
225
0
JayDaYoungan Red Flag
146
0
Chief Keef Like It's Yo Job
159
0
Peso Peso Who Want Smoke Remix
93
0
BlueBucksClan Legendary
159
0
Uce Lee Feat. E-40 & G Perico Uce Lee
185
0
BIA CAN'T TOUCH THIS
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
212
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
371
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cordae Asked YBN Nahmir For His Blessing Before Changing Name
Coi Leray Previews “Twinnem” Remix Featuring DaBaby
Jeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: “Hov Got Hands”