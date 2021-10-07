Coi Leray Reacts To Being Called A “TikTok Artist”

In recent weeks, rapper Coi Leray has been having a difficult time drowning out the haters. As she has gained popularity in the last year with her hit singles “No More Parties,” “Big Purr,” “At The Top,” and “TWINNEM,” fans have been actively criticizing the 24-year-old artist, body-shaming her in her comments, hating on her music, and more. She understands that the hate is unwarranted, but it has shown to be overwhelming, with Coi sharing a note about how she’s fed up with all of the negativity in her comments last week.

As the criticism continues, Coi has been labeled a “TikTok artist” by some of her haters, but that’s not a term that she would necessarily associate with. Instead, she wants to be called a “Billboard artist,” because all of her songs are hits.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Believe it or not, I make hits,” tweeted Coi on Wednesday night, listing some of her most popular songs. “Been a great year …. Wait until y’all hear this twinnem remix it’s over.”

When somebody called her a “TikTok artist” in her replies, Coi couldn’t help but to clap back with a correction, saying, “Tik tok artist goes straight to billboard every time so call me a billboard artist whenever you wanna throw tik tok in there. I did it with out an album.”

Finally, she showed solidarity with BIA, who has also been getting criticized for her recent performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. “These bitches GOT NO HITS !!!! NOT 1 IDGAF DEAD CROWD LIT CROWD WE MAKE HITS WHILE THEY OUT HERE MAKING VIBES SMD ALL YALL HATERS,” she said, responding to one of BIA’s tweets about jealousy. “BIG BIA TO YOU LIL ASS WEAK ASS HOES!!! can’t wait until bia drop again and again and again cause it’s A HIT every time.”



Scott Legato/Getty Images

Check out Coi’s recent tweets below, and let us know what you think.